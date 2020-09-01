WEST MILTON — Two men were killed and four teens injured in a violent crash during the early morning hours Sunday along Route 15, Kelly Township, Union County.
State Police at Milton confirmed the men killed were Matthew D. Jodon, 32, of Northumberland, who was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling north in the southbound lane when it struck a southbound 1993 Subaru Legacy driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Middleburg boy, who was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. A passenger in the Subaru, Joseph M. Rodriguez, 19, of Middleburg, was also killed.
Also passengers in the Subaru: A 16-year-old Lewisburg boy, who sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital; a 17-year-old Muncy girl, who sustained suspected serious injuries and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville; and Qamar D. Yasin-Bradley, 18, of Milton, who was transported by ambulance to Geisinger with a suspected serious injury.
A northbound 2008 Mercury Mariner was also struck by the Chevrolet, troopers noted. The driver of that vehicle, Naja M. Moore, 46, of Hughesville, was not injured. She had three children, ages 10, 6 and 3, in the car and none were injured, police reported.
