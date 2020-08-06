WILLIAMSPORT — The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice filed on Wednesday a civil antitrust action in federal court to prohibit Geisinger Health System’s partial acquisition of Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg.
The filing claims the agreement between the health care providers creates substantial financial entanglements between close competitors and reduces their incentives to compete aggressively.
“As a result, this transaction is likely to substantially lessen competition and unreasonably restrain trade, resulting in harm to patients in the form of higher prices, lower quality and reduced access to high-quality inpatient hospital services in central Pennsylvania,” the Department of Justice argues.
Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, and Evangelical are the largest independent community hospitals in a six-county region comprised of Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Lycoming and Columbia counties. Residents within that area have benefitted from competition between the providers, the Department of Justice asserts.
Geisinger competes for virtually all of the services that Evangelical provides, with Geisinger also offering some high-end, specialized services that Evangelical does not offer. This competition between Geisinger and Evangelical has improved the quality, availability and price of inpatient general acute-care services in the region, the Department of Justice states.
The partial-acquisition agreement ties Geisinger and Evangelical together in a number of ways, “fundamentally altering their relationship as competitors and curtailing their incentives to compete independently for patients.” Patients and other purchasers of healthcare, the filing states, will be harmed as a result of this diminished competition.
Geisinger Health Systems, in a prepared statement, responded, “We are disappointed in the Department of Justice decision to challenge our collaboration with Evangelical Community Hospital, especially given the overwhelming community support and the importance of Evangelical remaining a vibrant, independent community hospital. We continue to believe that this collaboration is the best way to make healthcare easier, more affordable and more accessible to Central Pennsylvanians.”
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO at Evangelical, issued the following statement: “We have received notification the Department of Justice has filed a complaint opposing our collaboration with Geisinger. We are disappointed by the decision and continue to believe enhancing our relationship with Geisinger is in the best interest of the region and will provide efficient, cost-effective healthcare to the communities we serve. It is important, now more than ever, that patients have accessible and affordable healthcare and this collaboration is the best way to provide those benefits. We will continue to work with our legal counsel in an effort to address the issues raised in the complaint.”
According to Wednesday’s court filling, Evangelical announced to Geisinger and other industry participants in late 2017 that it was considering selling itself or entering into a strategic partnership with another hospital system or healthcare entity. This announcement raised concerns for Geisinger, which had long feared that Evangelical could partner with a hospital system or insurer to compete even more intensely with Geisinger.
“In an effort to forestall that outcome and eliminate existing competition from Evangelical, Geisinger sought to acquire Evangelical in its entirety, making a bid for its rival that was substantially larger than any comparable offer,” the filing states. “During negotiations, however, both Geisinger and Evangelical recognized that a merger between the two hospitals would likely be blocked on antitrust grounds. So, instead, defendants tried a strategy to avoid antitrust scrutiny.”
On Feb. 1, 2019, defendants agreed to a partial acquisition, self-styled as a “collaboration agreement,” in which Geisinger acquired a 30% interest in Evangelical. In exchange, Geisinger pledged to provide $100 million to Evangelical for investment projects and intellectual property licensing.
The $100 million consists of $90 million in cash — $88 million of which is earmarked for specified projects approved by Geisinger and $2 million of which is for unspecified projects that Geisinger must approve — and $10 million in attributed value for intellectual property that Geisinger would license to Evangelical.
The Department of Justice said the financial arrangements establish an “indefinite partnership” between Evangelical and Geisinger and, as a result, gives Geisinger influence over Evangelical, including its ability to partner with others in the future.
“Instead of a full merger, Geisinger and Evangelical concocted the complicated partial-acquisition agreement at issue in this case, in part, to avoid antitrust scrutiny,” the Department of Justice contends. “After the letter of intent for the agreement was signed, for example, a senior employee at Geisinger wrote that the agreement was ‘(kind of) smart, really’ because it ‘does not require (attorney general) approval.’ Nevertheless, the antitrust division learned of the agreement and opened an antitrust investigation shortly after the agreement was executed.”
According to the filing, Geisinger currently accounts for approximately 55% of inpatient general acute-care services provided in the six-county area. Evangelical accounts for approximately 17% of that market. The other competitor of significance (27%) in the area is the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), which operates hospitals in Williamsport and Muncy. UPMC also used to operate a hospital in Sunbury, but that hospital permanently closed on March 31.
The Department of Justice said the competitive practices between the providers is reflected in their respective plans for capital investments, and cited past comments by top officials from Evangelical and Geisinger as evidence.
Geisinger operates 12 hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and owns physician practices throughout Pennsylvania. As of April, the Geisinger system employed approximately 32,000 employees, including 1,800 physicians. From 2012 to 2017, Geisinger acquired six hospitals in Pennsylvania. Three of the four hospitals that Geisinger owns in the area (Coal Township, Jersey Shore and Bloomsburg) were formerly independent hospitals, and two of those hospitals were the subject of previous antitrust challenges.
The Department of Justice requests the court find the agreement in violation of the Sherman and Clayton Acts, force Geisinger to divest to Evangelical its 30% ownership interest, and permanently restrict the health care providers from executing any other transaction that would allow Geisinger to partially acquire Evangelical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.