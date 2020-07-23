SELINSGROVE — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew in Snyder County will continue replacing deteriorated pipes along Route 522 in Franklin Township between Route 3009 (Paxton Street) and Middleburg Borough Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31.
Work will be performed between the 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Traffic will be controlled by alternating single lane closures with flagging. Motorists should expect delays in travel and avoid the area if possible.
