HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there are 730 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 67,713. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 5,124 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths.
Locally, six new cases were reported in Northumberland County, which is not up to 170. One new cases was added in Union County, now up to 58. Two new cases were added in Columbia County (344). Case counts remained level in Montour (50), Snyder (38) and Lycoming (158) counties.
There was only one new death reported in two local counties. Lycoming County added one death and now has reported 14 deaths. Columbia County added one death and now has reported 30 deaths.
There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases, according to the department. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,607 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,457 cases among employees, for a total of 17,064 at 591 distinct facilities in 44 counties, the state reported. Of total deaths, 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,099 of our total cases are in health care workers.
