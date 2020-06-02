LEWISBURG — Long-time runner Dillon Durinick, a Lewisburg Area High School physics teacher, recently ran 100 miles in seven days.
Durinick, who also coaches junior high cross country and high school girls track and field, completed the effort during the last week that students were learning remotely. He dedicated the week to the Class of 2020 and what students have had to endure, including the COVID pandemic and related school closure.
“I really feel a connection to the students through running cross country and track and field,” he said. “I just wanted to deal with this, I suppose, the best way I could, which is through running.”
Durinick covered 100 miles during a seven-day effort which began as a more modest goal.
“I originally wanted to celebrate the Class of 2020 by running two consecutive days of 20 miles each,” Durinick said. “One hundred miles was a goal for me for awhile, so I figured if I am going to run 40 miles for a weekend, I might as well complete another goal and run 100 miles.”
He ran about 12 miles for five days, followed by 20 miles per day on two weekend days. Durinick said some of the mileage was on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and other running was on the rugged Dam Half Marathon course at RB Winter State Park.
For many people who run, a 100-mile week would be an excellent week of training for a race. Unfortunately, many races large and small have been cancelled this year.
Durinick pressed on with his students and other goals in mind.
“I’m thinking of maybe doing some solo attempts at different distances,” he said. “Otherwise, it was a wonderful way to get outside. While running two hours I’d see a handful of families and parents and students out there enjoying the outdoors as well.”
Durinick observed how the Class of 2020 has grown during the last four years and noted he has been able to grow along side them.
The class, some born around Sept. 11, 2001, was in its freshman year the when the high school moved. He noted they have also witnessed mass uprisings against social problems and the threat of violence at school.
