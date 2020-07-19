NEW BERLIN — Organizers of the 50th Heritage/New Berlin Day stressed this week that the annual street festival is “on” for 2020.
Heritage/New Berlin Day, planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, rain or shine on Market Street between Plum and Vine, New Berlin, will feature arts and crafts, antiques and food vendors. There is no admission charge and parking is free.
Accommodations for safe social distancing were being made as per guidelines.
However, members of the New Berlin Activities Committee stressed that the need for people to do what needs to be done to sustain Heritage/New Berlin Day is constant.
Barbara Stamm, committee member, said funds raised by vendors at the festival have long benefited New Berlin. If it were to go away, it would be a loss for the community.
“It is a big fundraiser for the various organizations here in town,” Stamm said. “The fire department does the french fries, the (Sons of the American Legion) does hamburgs and all the churches have food stands.”
The American Legion Auxiliary has also traditionally offered hot dogs and the fire department has barbecued chicken dinners.
Stamm said this year, mugs and crocks commemorating the 50th festival would be offered.
About 100 mugs and limited edition, numbered crocks by Angela Mowery would be available at the festival. Both were made with a crest which features the angel Gabriel, the symbol of the New Berlin Activities Committee.
A hand-made quilt will also be raffled continuing a festival tradition.
Stamm explained that the quilt was donated by Emily Reichard Kline and was called “Trip Around the World.” There are gold fabric pieces in the quilt, which Stamm said was great for the “golden” anniversary. Stamm noted Reichard Kline was a “New Berlin girl.”
Shirl Hummel said she planned to step aside after this year’s Heritage/New Berlin Day. She was fearful that the event itself would fold.
Hummel and Stamm noted the festival was known as Heritage Days for more than 30 years. Though new people stepped in, the basic format of the festival remained.
Hummel and Stamm welcomed phone calls to 570-966-2677 or 570-966-1449 respectively, for more information about getting involved.
Heritage/New Berlin Day and the New Berlin Activities Committee will be the topic of a Valley Volunteer feature, to be published Tuesday, July 28, in The Standard-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.