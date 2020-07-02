BERWICK — The Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program recently announced the recipients of its 2020 awards.
YIP is a philanthropic-oriented education program offered by the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. The purpose of the program is for youth to understand the meaning of philanthropy, learn about the local nonprofit world and take part in the grantmaking process. Through this program, students are empowered to make a positive impact in their communities now and in the future.
YIP groups, consisting of approximately 15 high school students from 11 school districts in our region completed their year-end grant round at the end of the school year.
This year, 63 grants totaling $53,500 were awarded. These grants were funded by community support from the following donors: Anonymous, Berwick Health and Wellness Fund, Jeremy Betz, The Booth Family Fund (Danville Area Community Foundation), Central Columbia Educational Foundation, Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Danville Business Alliance Promotions, Danville Superintendent's Educational Initiative Awards Fund (Danville Area Community Foundation), Michelle Ebner, Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Fund (Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation), Alan and Danielle Hack, John M. and Jacqueline Kurelja
J. P. Mascaro and Sons and White Pines Landfill, Nancy Mathna, Robert J. and Kathleen A. McWilliams, Millville Community Foundation Inc., Nancy J. and John J. Marr, Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund (Danville Area Community Foundation), Julie Petrin, Robinson Donor Advised Fund (Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation), The Seebold Family Fund (Danville Area Community Foundation), Service 1st Federal Credit Union, Sunbury Area Community Foundation Unrestricted Fund (Sunbury Area Community Foundation), Sunbury Area Health Fund (Sunbury Area Community Foundation), Bonnie M. and James Trump and Warrior Run Education Foundation - Defender Fund.
Warrior Run YIP awarded the following grants: Camp Koala, Camp Koala Teen Grief Camp, $1,000; Father's Hope, Hope for Back to School, $300; Transitions of PA, Transitions of PA New Beginnings Backpack Project, $1,000; Warrior Run School District, National Honor Society Special Education Field Day, $1,200.
Benton YIP awarded the following grants: Benton Area School District, SPARK, $1,580; Benton Area School District, Benton Athletic Department Community Connections, $1,200; Benton Area School District, Buddy Bags for Understanding, $800; Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center, N4Cs Community Emergency Relief Fund, $1,000; The Children's Museum, Inc., Enrichment Programs for Benton Area Students, $420.
Berwick YIP awarded the following grants: Berwick Area School District, YiP, $2,400; Berwick Area YMCA, Cardboard Construction Initiative, $800; Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, Berwick Theater Marquee Enhancement, $600; For the Cause, Youth Mental Health and Education Expansion Program, $800; The Children's Museum, The Bloomsburg Children's Museum comes to Berwick!, $400.
Central Columbia YIP awarded the following grants: For the Cause, Youth Mental Health and Education Expansion Program, $1,000; Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library, A Place for Us: Columbia County Library Clubs for Middle School and High School Students, $800; Harmony Arts Foundation, The Harmony Café, $800; Orangeville Public Library, Summer Reading 2020, $800; Single Mothers Individually Living Empowered, Inc., Children's Activities for Reading, $800; United Way of Columbia and Montour County, Healthy Fit Club, $800.
Columbia-Montour Area Vo-Tech YIP awarded the following grants: Central PA Business and Education Association, Leadership and Career Awareness Program Development & Expansion, $500; Columbia County Commissioners for Columbia County Family Centers, Big Buddy Program, $1,250; Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School, School Wide PBIS Plan (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), $1,250; DJ Choices Inc., Prevention thru Education, $1,000; For the Cause, Youth Mental Health and Education Expansion Program, $500; The Children's Museum Inc., Learn to Solder at Maker Faire, $500.
Danville YIP awarded the following grants: Danville Area Community Center, Keeping Kids Connected, $600; Danville Child Development Center, Engaging Opportunities for Summer School Age Children, $600; EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, Veterinary and Medical Support, $500; Evangelical Community Hospital, Primary School Education: Coping with Stress and Empathy, $500; Geisinger Clinic Nurse-Family Partnership, Building Block Project, $300; Montour Area Recreation Commission, MARC 2020 Park Projects, $600; North Branch Young Life, 2020 Danville Capernaum Project, $600; The Good Samaritan Mission, Kid's Bed Program - Good Samaritan Mission, $800; The Good Samaritan Mission, Many Hands Helping Others - Good Samaritan Mission, $500.
Midd-West YIP awarded the following grants: Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week 2020, $1,000; Generoo Organization, Generoo Summer Theatre Camp, $1,000; Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, STRIDE Team at Middleburg Elementary School, $1,000; Middlecreek Area Community Center, MACC Kid’s Night / Teen Night Special Programming, $1,000; Paxtonville United Methodist Church, The Five Seven O, $1,000.
Millville YIP awarded the following grants: AGAPE Love from Above to Our Community, AGAPE'S Weekend Food Backpack Program, $1,000; Central PA Business and Education Association, Leadership and Career Programs Development and Expansion, 500; EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, Veterinarian and Medication Expenses, $500; Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library, learning through Literature: Preventing Drug, Alcohol, and Tobacco Abuse through Fiction, $500; Geisinger Health System Foundation, Geisinger Caring Cart - Millville Request, $500; Harmony Arts Foundation, Panel Discussion: What Do You Want To Do With Your Life?, $500; Millville Area School District, Annual Millville Life Skill's Picnic, $500; Nicholas Wolff Foundation Inc., KidsKash YIP 2020, $1,000.
Northwest YIP awarded the following grants: For the Cause, Youth Mental Health and Education Expansion Program, $1,500; Geisinger Health System Foundation, Geisinger Caring Cart - Northwest Request, $500; Nicholas Wolff Foundation Inc., KidsKash YIP 2020, $1,000; Northwest Area School District, Health Fair, $500; Northwest Area School District, Life Skills, $1,000; Northwest Area School District, Trauma and Mental Health Support, $500.
Selinsgrove YIP awarded the following grants: Camp Koala, Camp Koala Teen Grief Camp, $900; Nicholas Wolff Foundation Inc., KidsKash YIP 2020, $900; Random Canyon Riding Program, SureHands HandiMove Lift System, $900; Regional Engagement Center (REC), Free Drop-In Program, $900; Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc., Outdoor Yoga, $500; Snyder County Coalition for Kids, Meals for Seals, $900.
Shikellamy YIP awarded the following grants: EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, Veterinary and Medical Support, $1,000; Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Camp Dost, $2,000;
Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet, Camp Cadet, $2,000.
