Editor’s note: We continue our series dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, a pivotal point during the war in the Pacific. The battle raged from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945.
Robert L. Izer
Izer fought with the 9th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, at Guam and at Iwo Jima.
The 9th Marines, after taking Guam trained there for the Iwo Jima invasion. Troops boarded ships in early February. The first battalion boarded the USS Fayette, second the USS Knox and third USS Leeds.
Marines from the 9th fought on the southern edge of Motoyama Airfield No. 2 and suffered heavy casualties. An after-action report detailed the combat, noting, “When a man so much as exposed a hand, he drew fire.”
Izer was hit by Japanese fire twice, once on his helmet and again on his back, where ironically enough, the round grazed and destroyed a Chef Boyardee can.
Marines from the 9th fought on the island until a proclamation read by Adm. Chester Nimitz on March 14 made the US occupation of the island official.
Izer, who died at the age of 93 in May 2014, served as an educator in the Milton Area School District — before and after the war. Once he returned from the war, he continued his career, which also included coaching basketball, football and track and field.
Edward D. Savidge
Savidge was assigned to the 21st Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, in 1945.
He recalled not being able to inform family back home, which included a young son, where he was due to the sensitivity of Marine action in the Pacific at the time.
Savidge was employed at ACF Industries when he enlisted at age 36. A veteran of the National Guard, he was assigned to the Marines 3rd Division, and shipped off to the Pacific Theatre.
After a brief stop in Guam, the 3rd was shipped to Iwo Jima, where he took part in the Feb. 19 invasion.
“One group of us, located in one position sets up a barrage, while other groups located in other locations hide or advance,” Savidge explained during a 1995 interview with The Standard-Journal. “Then another group opens fire, while we advance. Sometimes we even advance and fire at the same time. We would do that until we were close enough to turn on the flamethrower.”
Savidge remembered seeing the flag raising Feb. 23 atop Mount Suribachi.
Twelve days into the battle, Savidge was injured when a boulder set by a Marine demolition squad to block a cave entrance containing Japanese soldiers, was blown by the enemy. Shrapnel from the blast injured Savidge, who was shipped to a Navy hospital on the island of Saipan, then to an Army hospital on Tinian.
Damage to his shoulder was extensive, and he was told he may never lift a gun again. Savidge was determined to prove them wrong, and did. He resumed his love of hunting and fishing when he returned stateside.
He retired from ACF in 1972 and died at age 94 on April 22, 2015.
John J. Pardi
Pardi was aboard the USS Bladen, an attack transport with the Navy’s 5th Fleet, when he peered through his binoculars and saw the raising of the flag atop Mount Suribachi 75 years ago at Iwo Jima.
Pardi was a signalman with Navy Visiual Communications.
He later served at Okinawa, and recalled in an interview in 1995 for The Standard-Journal, “My ships carried 800 wounded soldiers to Guam.
He served nearly 20 years in the Navy, which also included service at Korea.
Joseph Kratcoski
Joe Kratcoski, who was born in Mildred, served with the 4th Marines at Iwo Jima. It was on his 21st birthday that Sgt. Kratcoski and the 4th Marines landed on black sands of Iwo Jima.
Pinned down by a Japanese gunner firing from a fortified pillbox, Kratkoski and many of those in his platoon were wounded. Wounded by shrapnel, Kratcoski and his fellow Marines inched forward until Kratkoski — having expended all his hand grenades — launched an anti-tank grenade from his M1 Garrand. He then charged the pillbox and neutralized the enemy, freeing his platoon to advance.
His Bronze Star citation read, in part, “by his daring and prompt action, dauntless perserverence and concern for his comrades, at great personal risk, Sgt. Kratkoski contributed to the saving of many lives.”
He later served in Korea and Vietnam. He earned another Bronze Star for heroism in Korea. He retired from the Marines in 1971, wrapping 30 years of service.
Kratcoski died in April 2008. He was 84.
