LEWISBURG — UPMC recently acquired Albright Footcare Centers in Lewisburg and Berwick.
Founded in 1965, Albright Footcare Centers is family operated by father and son physicians, John Albright, DPM, and Thomas Albright, DPM. The practice will now be known as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare.
“Our patients remain our priority, as they have since our practice was founded 55 years ago by my father,” said Dr. Thomas Albright. “We look forward to what the future of our practice looks like as a member of UPMC, a health system and insurer that consistently ranks among the top in the state and nationally. By joining UPMC, we connect our patients to world class experts and resources. This is an enormous benefit to our patients and further strengthens our already outstanding network.”
Dr. John Albright received his medical degree and completed his residency at Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine, Independence, Ohio. He has more than 50 years of experience as a foot and ankle specialist.
Thomas received his medical degree from New York College of Podiatric Medicine, New York, N.Y., and completed his residency at Baltimore Veterans Administration Medical Center, Md. He is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and has 18 years of experience as a foot and ankle specialist.
John will continue to see patients at 103 West 9th St., Berwick, and Thomas will continue to see patients at 2370 Old Turnpike Rd., Suite 4, Lewisburg.
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named DJ Menifee vice president for enrollment following a nationwide search. Currently director of admission at Butler University, Menifee will join Susquehanna on May 4.
As a member of Susquehanna’s senior leadership, Menifee will oversee a team of 20 in the offices of admission and student financial services, and serve as the university’s strategy and policy leader on all matters relating to student enrollment.
Menifee has worked in the field of college admission for the past 12 years. Most recently he served as director of admission at Butler University, Indianapolis, since 2016.
At Butler, Menifee oversaw a $2.3 million budget and led a 25-member team that managed applications for first-year, transfer, international recruitment and graduate programs.
Menifee earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lees-McRae College, Banner Elk, N.C. In 2007, he earned his master’s degree in instructional design and technology from Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois, in 2013.
Menifee and his wife, Anabel, have four children: daughter Kaydence, 12; son Kyrie, 6; son Kelby, 3; and daughter Kelani, 2 months.
