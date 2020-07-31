DANVILLE — The preliminary hearing for a woman suspected of killing a Cooper Township, Montour County, man has been continued.
Kathleen Reed, 36, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday, July 31. The hearing has been continued to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, before District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder.
Charges filed against Reed included felony criminal homicide, theft by unlawful taking movable property and two misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of crime.
Reed was traveling through the area and allegedly stopped at the Bloom Road home of Walter Ditzler on Tuesday, July 22, and asked for gas money. Court documents said Ditzler, 83, declined but allowed Reed to use the bathroom.
Reed then allegedly attacked Ditzler with a knife.
