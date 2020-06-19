With seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in his final full-time season of competition, and four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel entering his final season driving for Ferrari, I can’t help but compare the careers of the two legendary drivers.
While Vettel is just 32 years old — an age in which some drivers are just entering their prime — he’s clearly not the same driver he was when he won four-consecutive championships with the Red Bull team, between 2010 and 2013.
He has made a slew of high-profile, on-track mistakes over the last several seasons.
Vettel’s future remains uncertain, although I wouldn’t be surprised to see him take a break from Formula 1 competition after this season.
Like Vettel, Johnson also clearly isn’t the same driver he was when he was winning five-consecutive NASCAR championships, between 2006 and 2010. He also picked up championships in 2013 and 2016.
Similar to Vettel, Johnson has also made some high-profile mistakes in recent years. While he hasn’t won a points-paying race in three years, Johnson did pick up a victory in last season’s Busch Clash at Daytona. Unfortunately, the win came as a result of a late-race, multi-car crash that he triggered.
That incident came just a few months after Johnson lost control, crashing into Martin Truex as the two were coming down to take the checkered flag on the Roval at Charlotte. Ryan Blaney ended up winning that race.
Earlier this season, Johnson lost control while leading at Darlington.
The mistakes by Johnson and Vettel are uncharacteristic of both men. I also believe their missteps shouldn’t define their careers as both will go down in history as two of the best in their respective series.
Johnson is sixth on NASCAR’s all-time win list, with 83 victories to his credit. He trails only Richard Petty, David Pearson, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip.
Should Johnson somehow find victory lane this season, he will move into a tie on the win list with Allison and Waltrip.
Vettel is third on Formula 1’s win list, with 53 victories to his credit. Only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have won more races.
I believe Johnson and Vettel’s missteps have been caused by a combination of factors. First, the two drivers have not had the best cars in recent years, and that’s not something either driver is used to.
Second, both men have been racing full-time for a long time. Racing at a top level for years has no doubt taken a toll on both men, they’re tired and need a break.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds in store for both.
At 44, Johnson is nearing the window of time in which he can race competitively. Although Harry Gant was 51 when he won his final NASCAR Cup race in 1991.
It will be good for Johnson to race part-time in series he enjoys. He has indicated he’d like to run some IndyCar road races and has even been linked to a drive with the Schmidt-McClaren team.
I’m not sure it’s a wise idea for a driver in their mid 40s to step into an IndyCar for the first time, but I am interested to see Johnson try it. He’s also said he’d like to run some sports car races, which I believe he will excel at.
I continue to maintain that the new Extreme E series — an off-road series which kick off next year using electric vehicles — would be the perfect fit for Johnson as he started his career in off-road competition.
Like Johnson, Vettel’s future is also in question. He has been linked to the Mercedes Formula 1 team, although I really can’t see him continuing full-time in Formula 1.
It would be nice to see Vettel compete in some sports car races, and just take time to enjoy life.
By taking a step back, both Johnson and Vettel could take a step forward and find they are competitive in divisions other than the ones they raced regularly in for the better part of two decades.
