COVID-19 cases continue to inch up in six-county area

HARRISBURG —As the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 800 new positive cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, July 26, a handful of new cases were confirmed across a six-county area.
Four new cases were confirmed in Union County, with two each in Northumberland, Lycoming and Montour counties. Columbia County reported four new cases, with Snyder County reporting one. No new deaths were reported locally.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county locally are:
• Northumberland County, 348 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 269 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 424 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 111 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 82 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 74 cases (2 deaths)
