Agencies seeing uptick in assistance requests

MILTON — With multiple businesses across the Central Susquehanna Valley shut down in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, agencies which serve others in times of need are experiencing an increase in the number of individuals requesting assistance.
“Calls to 2-1-1 have at least doubled across the state, over the last two weeks,” Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said.
“Late last week, our partner agencies started to see an increase in the need for services... support for housing, emergency food deliveries,” she said.
Troutman explained that 2-1-1 is a statewide resource and referral hotline. Those having problems paying their rent or in need of emergency food deliveries can call the number and will be referred to the appropriate agency.
In Northumberland County, Troutman said if someone who calls 2-1-1 states they can’t pay their rent because of a lost job, they will be referred to Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO).
Callers from Union or Snyder counties will be referred to the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, Troutman said.
For Northumberland County residents, Troutman said the United Way has funds available through the Degenstein Foundation to assist those in need.
Once an individual is connected with CSO, Troutman said they will work with a case manager.
“That caseworker helps them identify the best way to help with their immediate needs,” Troutman said. “It’s hard to say what a typical call looks like. Each of them are so unique.”
According to Troutman, the United Way makes its funds from the Degenstein Foundation available to CSO. That organization determines which individuals qualify for the assistance.
She noted that CSO has maintained an office inside of the United Way’s office space for at least the last five years.
“It’s been a beautiful partnership,” Troutman said. “We can make sure everyone’s needs are being met. There aren’t people falling through the cracks.”
Those in need of assistance with food are also referred to CSO or the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, which helps them find the appropriate resources.
The Milton Salvation Army is one entity which can provide emergency food items to those in need.
Over the last week, Lt. Jared Starnes said the Salvation Army has seen a “big jump” in requests for assistance.
“As this thing continues on, the need is going to continue to grow,” Starnes said. “We are taking non-perishable food items as donations. We do have a system in place to donate (items).”
Those wishing to donate non-perishable food items are asked to call the Milton Salvation Army at 570-742-4231 to notify the organization as to what time the donations will be dropped off.
After calling, donors can drop the items in a bench located at the front of the building.
Like the Milton Salvation Army, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is thankful for donations it’s received during the pandemic.
As cases of coronavirus were just breaking in Pennsylvania, Troutman said Custom Care Pharmacy of Milton donated to the United Way.
“They donated supplies and over-the-counter medications through us to the community clinic in Sunbury,” Troutman said. “They have provided a lot of that, which is awesome.”
Both the Milton Salvation Army and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way have continued to operate in the midst of the pandemic.
The Salvation Army has been streaming Sunday devotionals online.
“This whole Easter season, our focus has been on the uncertainty of this world,” Starnes said. “This (lesson) plan was out before any of this happened. There is certainty in Christ in all of our situations, in the good times and the bad... People should hold onto that.”
The Salvation Army also streamed Good Friday and Easter Sunday services on its Facebook page.
“We have been keeping our community in our thoughts and prayers,” Starnes said. “We’re here for the needs of our community. I can’t stress that enough.”
Troutman shared similar sentiments.
“In general, if someone has a unique situation they need clarity on, just call the United Way,” Troutman said. “We want as much information accessible as possible.”
