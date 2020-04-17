LEWISBURG — The inmate population at the Union County Jail was reduced for the time being in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So noted D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, who said the actions were consistent with orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf. Those orders included transfer of qualified inmates to home confinement or community corrections facilities during the outbreak.
"We are operating in a way to try to prevent new additions to the jail," Johnson said. "(We're) working on getting people out who are low-risk and pre-trial arrestees."
Johnson said they were working with the court, the public defender's office, Probation Department and the Defense Bar to identify people who can be safely released into the community. He indicated the jail population has been reduced "significantly."
Meantime, hearings, arraignments and some other actions continue.
"A lot of the things that go on on court are essential, required for processing of people we have in place and for those who come into the system through continuing criminal arrests,” Johnson said. “The coronavirus is not stopping crime from occurring.”
He added that the district attorney's office was still fully staffed but some personnel were taking personal days off. Though things were going as smoothly as possible, Johnson observed activity was slowing down.
Johnson was complimentary of citizens who've complied with the state shutdown orders and stayed home. He admitted the shutdown was difficult for some and compared it to putting ones self on "house arrest."
"It is a very difficult thing," Johnson said. "I am proud of the fact that people are doing it."
Though often suspected, Johnson said he had not seen a spike in requests from police for charges stemming from domestic violence. He said it seemed only the "regular amount" were being filed.
