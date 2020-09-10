MIFFLINBURG — Allegations were filed Thursday in connection with a July 2014 stabbing of an assisted living facility attendant.
Troopers filed a felony attempted criminal homicide count and two counts of aggravated assault against Roger N. Arnold, 71, of 200 State Hospital Drive, Danville. A misdemeanor count of simple assault was also filed.
It was alleged that between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on July 27, 2014, Arnold was involved in a struggle with Erlinda L. Daniels, an attendant at the County Comfort Assisted Living Facility, as she attempted to give him medication. Arnold was a resident of the personal care facility in New Columbia at the time.
Daniels attempted to remove a "steak knife" from Arnold's hand and sustained cuts as she struggled to protect herself. Daniels was allegedly stabbed three times in the left shoulder, on the forearm and across the forehead.
Arnold also allegedly put his hand over Daniels' mouth as he stabbed her, then pushed her to the ground and got on top of her.
Troopers alleged that after dropping the first knife, Arnold found a second knife and attempted to stab Daniels before she fled to an office.
Arnold also attempted to fatally injure himself by cutting his arm and wrist with a utility knife. He was picked up outside the facility and transported to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted wounds.
On investigation at the time, Arnold claimed to be in love with Daniels, feared losing her and "wanted to die with her."
There was preliminary arraignment on Thursday before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch where monetary bail was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing, also before Mensch, was scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
