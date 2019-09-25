Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Anthony J. Pace has been appointed assistant dean of academic operations at Pennsylvania College of Technology, effective Sept. 23.
Pace has served as director of student engagement/student activities at Penn College since August 2016. He began his employment with the college in June 2014 as assistant director of student activities for student organizations and orientation. Before joining Penn College, he served as student life coordinator/FYRST (First Year Residents Succeeding Together) Program coordinator at Lycoming College.
A New Jersey native, Pace holds a Master of Arts in student services administration and a Bachelor of Arts in political science, both from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, New Jersey. He is a graduate of Leadership Lycoming.
SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) welcomed three new employees in August and September.
Douglas Wilburn joined SEDA-COG Aug. 29 as director/loan officer of the Business Finance Department.
He has 10 years of experience leading districts’ and bank stores’ sales and service teams to achieve revenue and acquisition goals.
At Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, he exceeded annual loan and deposit goals as business development officer. As district manager, he helped Wells Fargo Bank to rank second in sales and service in the Mid-Atlantic Region. He was a branch manager at Santander Bank and a multi-branch manager at Capital One Bank, among other professional achievements.
Wilburn earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration with a marketing concentration and a minor in accounting from Elon University in North Carolina in 2003.
Christopher Will began his weatherization energy technician career at SEDA-COG on Aug. 16.
He worked in maintenance and also was a monitor at Conewago Snyder in Beavertown. Will was a laborer at W. Ross Construction in McClure and attended Harrisburg Community College.
On Sept. 16, SEDA-COG welcomed Denise Rhodes-Wolf as the Economic Development program assistant. She worked at Hess Family Eye Care and Engle’s Greenhouse, and was a tax season office assistant at Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser & Associates. She earned her Bachelor of Science in public administration with a minor in public communications from Shippensburg University in 1994.
