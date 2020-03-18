HARRISBURG — Resources and information are available to area businesses and employees who have been affected by Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic impacting Pennsylvania, according to Sens. Gene Yaw (R-23) and John Gordner (R-27).
“Governor Wolf announced COVID 19 mitigation efforts for all 67 counties, including asking all non-essential businesses to stop operations beginning today,” Yaw said. “We have been assured that the Wolf Administration is continuing to work with statewide business groups and associations to circulate guidelines and provide assistance as more details are developed.”
According to the governor, nonessential businesses that are strongly encouraged to close include entertainment, hospitality, and recreation facilities. This includes community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations.
All restaurants and bars are mandated to close their dine-in facilities, but may continue to offer carry-out, delivery and drive-through services.
Essential industries that should continue to operate include food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, grocery and household goods (including convenience stores), home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices and shipping outlets, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging.
Other businesses are encouraged to allow employees to work remotely or telecommute if possible.
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is expected to offer loans that could assist businesses affected by COVID-19. Information will be posted to www.dced.pa.gov/resources as it becomes available.
The Strategic Early Warning Network, administered by the Department of Labor and Industry, offers resources to help small and medium-sized business, including business planning resources and contingency planning, at www.steelvalley.org/coronavirus.
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry also has a webpage dedicated to helping businesses deal with coronavirus concerns at www.pachamber.org/coronavirus.
Employees who are unable to work because of COVID-19 may be eligible for Unemployment Compensation or workers’ Compensation. The Department of Labor and Industry offers guidance to employees on this issue at www.uc.pa.gov/Pages/covid19.aspx.
