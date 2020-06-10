MIFFLINBURG — This year's Wine, Brews and Blues Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept 12 at the VFW Carnival Grounds, Mifflinburg.
Organizers said the festival will go on as long as people are permitted to gather. They requested crafters, artisans and individuals visit www.mifflinburgpa.com and the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Facebook page for more information.
Email mhra@dejazzd.com or call 570-966-1666 for a vendor application.
