Bloomsburg to host immigration program
BLOOMSBURG — Jamie Longazel, a 2005 graduate of Bloomsburg University, will present “Undocumented Fears: Immigration and the Politics of Divide and Conquer in Hazleton, Pa.” during a program to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Warren Student Services Building, room 004, on the Bloomsburg University campus.
Longazel is an associate professor of criminal justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where he primarily teaches courses in the Law and Society major.
Longazel is the co-founder of Anthracite Unite, a collective working on racial and economic justice, and a member of The Social Anatomy of a Deportation Regime research working group.
Longazel earned his Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2011 after completing a Law and Social Science Doctoral Fellowship at the American Bar Foundation. From 2011-2017, he was an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Dayton. He is also affiliated with the International Migration Studies program at the Graduate Center and has taught in John Jay’s Prison-to-College Pipeline program.
Screening of ‘American Creed’
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University, in collaboration with the Borough of Selinsgrove and Snyder County Libraries, will host an “American Creed” Community Conversations film screening and scholar-facilitated discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Selinsgrove Borough Building.
In “American Creed,” former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed.
Their spirited inquiry frames the stories of citizen-activists striving to realize their own visions of America’s promise across deepening divides.
Selinsgrove’s screening will be followed by a scholar-facilitated discussion that will mirror the type of conversation Rice and Kennedy have in the film.
Selinsgrove’s discussion will also be led by: Nick Clark, associate professor and head of the Department of Political Science, Susquehanna University; Harvey Edwards, teacher-in-residence, Susquehanna University; Rabbi Nina Mandel, Temple Beth-El, Sunbury; and Pamela Ross, executive director, Snyder County Libraries.
