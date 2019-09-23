Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Geisinger and the IBM Data Science Elite team have broken new ground in detecting sepsis risk by creating a sophisticated predictive model using data from the integrated health system’s electronic health record.
The body’s response to an infection can cause sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition that affects about 1.7 million American adults. Sepsis is a complex syndrome that is difficult to identify early, as symptoms such as fever and low blood pressure overlap with other common illnesses. The infection is linked to more than 250,000 deaths annually.
Geisinger’s team of scientists, led by Dr. Shravan Kethireddy, initiated the project to build a predictive model for sepsis mortality based on data from an actual, critical hospital setting. Partnering with the IBM Data Science and AI Elite teams, they assembled a six-person swat team to develop two projects: A model to predict sepsis mortality and a tool to keep the team on top of the latest sepsis research.
The team used IBM Watson Studio open source tools to build a predictive model that would ingest clinical data from thousands of de-identified sepsis patients spanning a decade. Then they used all the data to build another model to predict patient mortality during the hospitalization period or during the 90 days following their hospital stay. The model helped researchers identify clinical biomarkers associated with higher rates of mortality from sepsis by predicting death or survival of patients in the test data.
Armed with the new model, Geisinger can develop more personalized clinical care plans for at-risk sepsis patients. Geisinger hopes to increase patient chances of recovery by paying attention to the key factors linked to sepsis deaths.
Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Geisinger has been recognized for its commitment to U.S. military veterans and their families by being named to VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly Employers.
Geisinger has also announced a new, two-week paid leave benefit for employees serving in the Reserves or the National Guard, effective Sept. 15.
Under the new leave policy, service members employed by Geisinger will be paid for time at annual trainings, encampments and drills. Both part- and full-time employees employed by Geisinger for at least six months are eligible for the benefit.
“Geisinger recognizes the commitment and responsibility many of our employees have made to defending our country. This leave benefit and like programs further strengthens our commitment to them,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., a U.S. Air Force veteran and Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief medical officer. “We thank all veterans and active personnel for their service.”
Geisinger employs more than 650 veterans. In the past year, Geisinger hired more than 10 percent of all veteran applicants, and more than 3 percent of all new hires were veterans.
Along with the new paid leave, Geisinger developed veteran town hall events and VetNet, an employee resource group, to further meet the needs of veteran employees. Geisinger also created the veteran employment and training specialist position in 2018 to recruit, transition and retain veterans to the organization.
As a Military Friendly Employer, Geisinger was evaluated using both public and government data sources with responses from a comprehensive survey by the organization. The list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families.
The honor was given by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community with civilian opportunities.
UPMC
PITTSBURGH — UPMC has been named one of the nation’s “Most Wired” health systems by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) for the 21st year in a row.
The Most Wired program uses positive change in the health care information technology (IT) industry to improve patient safety and outcomes. A total of 16,168 organizations completed surveys to assess the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care at all stages of development.
In the domestic category, UPMC’s survey results scored in the 94th percentile, earning a certified level 9, with 10 possible levels. UPMC and the other organizations in this category have not only implemented advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, access to data at the bedside and cost analysis tools, but they leveraged those technologies in innovative ways across the entire organization, resulting in improved care, patient experience and access to services, along with reduced costs.
In the newly established ambulatory category, UPMC scored in the 73rd percentile, earning a certified level 8 of 10 possible levels. This certification level indicates that UPMC has deployed technologies and strategies, such as patient portals, population health analytics and cost assessments, to use data to achieve meaningful clinical and efficiency outcomes for outpatient care.
In recognition of its Most Wired achievements, UPMC will receive a Performance Excellence Award in the domestic category and a Quality Award in the ambulatory category at the upcoming CHIME19 Fall CIO Forum.
Over the last six years, UPMC has invested more than $2 billion in technologies across the health system. Regularly recognized for leading the health care IT field, more than a dozen UPMC hospitals, as well as UPMC outpatient facilities, are at the highest levels of electronic medical record use, as measured by Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society analytics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.