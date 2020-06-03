BEAVERTOWN — Beavertown God's Missionary Church will be holding Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:15 p.m. June 16-19 at the church.
There will be actors telling the story of the Exodus from Egypt, games, snacks, crafts, activities and prizes.
The Bible school is for children ages 3 to 12. A program for teens, age 13 to 20, will also be available.
Bus transportation will be available from Penns Creek, Middleburg, Troxelville, Beavertown, Beaver Springs and McClure.
To register, visit www.beavertownchurch.com or call 570-765-2422.
