LEWISBURG — “Smart” traffic lights were activated last week at three busy intersections along Route 15.
The signals, at the Route 45, Route 192 and St. Mary Street intersections, were a joint project of Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township. Traffic patterns have changed as a result, but neither the borough nor the township has received complaints to date.
Signal timing may continue to change as the system continues to evaluate traffic patterns and adjust accordingly.
“Every time you go to the traffic signal, there might be something a little bit different,” said Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager. “Say, I pull up to a left turn lane going north on Route 15 and the side traffic is going. Typically in the past I know I am going to go next...That’s not necessarily the case with this system.”
Through traffic could actually be sent before turning traffic, Kifolo noted.
“There are things like that you have to pay attention to,” Kifolo said. “You might actually start to move and it’s not your turn.”
The system was paid for by a state grant and took some time to implement, said Kifolo, who added that if there is a failure, the system will look at the previous day’s patterns and function as it did at that time of day.
Improvement of a signal at Moore Avenue at Bucknell University will need more study and could be added to the adaptive system. Kifolo said a grant has been applied for.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, said he liked that left turns signaled by turning arrows would be made more convenient.
“As a motorist, I certainly appreciate the option to have the ability to turn left at the lights when you didn’t before,” Lowthert said.
Backups along side streets in the borough have not materialized, Lowthert said, with a fine tuning of data collected by the adaptive system expected in the months ahead.
Evaluations will also continue long term.
“Once the (CSVT) bridge project is done and the Northumberland project is done, they will probably do another adaptive data collection that corridor to see if we need to adjust the signals again as the traffic patterns change,” he said.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
