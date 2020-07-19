FREEBURG — A microsurfacing project will continue Monday, July 20, along Route 35 in Snyder County.
The work will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. along Route 35, between Route 104 in Perry Township through Washington Borough to Front Street in Freeburg Borough.
Crews will also be working on Eleventh Avenue in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam Borough.
Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging.
