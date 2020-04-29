County given no information on facility with COVID-19 cases

SUNBURY — The Northumberland County commissioners have not been informed which nursing home or personal care facility in the county has diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.
As of Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health was reporting that one such facility in the county has reported COVID-19 cases. Four cases are reported among residents and two among employees.
The facility has not been identified by the state.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the county has not been given any information on what facility may have the cases.
"I don't know why the state isn't giving specific information out about nursing homes, but they haven't," he said. "I'm sure the state knows what they're doing."
Schiccatano said Northumberland County has been notified it will likely move from Pennsylvania's red to yellow COVID-19 phase on May 8.
According to a release issued by Wolf's office, yellow phase includes: Stay-at-home restrictions being lifted, in favor of aggressive mitigation; large gatherings of more than 25 people being prohibited; in-person retail will be allowed, with curbside and delivery preferable; restaurants and bars will remain limited to carry-out and delivery only; indoor recreation and entertainment facilities must remain closed; child care operations may open; and all businesses must follow Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines.
According to Schiccatano, Union and Snyder counties were also notified they will likely qualify to be moved into the yellow phase.
He said the counties will be given additional guidelines on what yellow phase means.
Schiccatano said the Northumberland County commissioners are also talking about what procedures must be put in place in order to reopen county buildings to the public "in the next few weeks."
He said the county will be looking at putting up shields, such as those placed at supermarket and retail checkouts, in order to protect security officials and other workers in county buildings.
"Hopefully things stay at a low level and we can continue to our back to open society, like we always have been," Schiccatano said.
During a Wednesday conference call with commissioners from surrounding counties, Schiccatano said it was noted the spring primary will likely be held on June 2.
Previously, Schiccatano said Pennsylvania was soliciting input from counties on whether the election should be pushed back to July.
In Northumberland County, Schiccatano said a meeting will be held to discuss social distancing and other procedures which should be followed at the polls in order to keep everyone safe from potential exposure to COVID-19.
In addition, a date will be scheduled to train poll workers on use of the county's new voting machines.
"We also have two scanners because there has been a lot of absentee (ballot) requests already," Schiccatano said. "We will be able to handle the absentee (ballots)."
