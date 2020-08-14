LEWISBURG — Bucknell University and Geisinger Medical Center recently completed employee tests for COVID-19.
Appointments over a six-day period were set up for a drive-through test site near Christy Mathewson Stadium. It was chosen because it was “open air” and could handle up to five employees every 10 minutes.
Testing was done at no charge and without a need for prior authorization from a doctor. A prompt turnaround was promised.
John Bravman, Bucknell University president, said in a statement that a test was required for all employees who were planning or required to be on campus at any time for the fall semester.
Exceptions included employees with a limited presence on campus with work which is primarily remote and employees who have been tested outside of the university testing program. Employees who have previously tested positive would not need to be retested.
If employees traveled out of state for prolonged periods, Pierre Joanis, Bucknell University vice president human resources, said the university was not aware of it.
“Since March, the university has restricted university-sponsored travel and encouraged employees to limit personal travel,” Joanis wrote. “The university has encouraged remote work when possible for employees returning from states with a high incidence of COVID-19.”
Joanis noted all employees have received guidance on self-monitoring for symptoms. Additional tools were being developed to support daily self-monitoring of all persons considered part of the campus community.
Bravman’s statement added that employees with a high level of contact with others on campus will be tested every two weeks during the fall semester. Employees with a moderate level of contact with others would be tested mid-semester and those with a low level of contact only need the single test.
Persons who tested positive would be contacted by Geisinger.
