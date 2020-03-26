LEWISBURG — Six of nine Lewisburg Area School District directors attended the Thursday night board meeting via Zoom, an online meeting app.
The remaining three, including board President Jordan Fetzer, Vice President Cory Heath and Lisa Clark attended in the usual instruction room at Lewisburg Area High School with Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka, Cathy Moser, assistant superintendent and John Fairchild, director of administrative services. Each sat six feet or more away from one another, the recommended distance in view of current COVID-19 precautions.
With the school closure extended, Skalka explained that the district had posted specific activities for students and families on the district website. They included how parents and students may contact teachers during “office hours” via online platforms and other ways.
Portions of the Continuity of Education Plan required online access while others involved hands-on or family participation.
Content would be a combination of essential curricular standards and enrichment activities. Teachers would review work and provide feedback but the work would not be graded.
The site was recently updated to clarify that students would return to school on Tuesday, April 14 should the current closure not be further extended. The date was based on a date issued by Pedro Rivera, state education secretary, plus a scheduled snow make-up day and time for teacher, staff and building preparation.
As for an even more extended closure, Skalka said it was something on the minds of educators statewide.
“It’s fair to say that there isn’t a district in the state who is not thinking about it, but also not making that decision as to whether or not make decisions specific to closure,” Skalka said. “It is really in the hands of our governor and secretary Rivera.”
Fezter added that conversations were happening by the hour, but it was hard to plan for the unknown.
Business conducted Thursday night included authorization of district debt refinance through buyback of existing debt and issuance of new bonds at a lower interest rate.
Fairchild offered the board half a dozen sketches for the 2020-21 proposed final budget and asked for direction.
One option added 3.35 positions, maintained a $325,000 budget reserve and had a 2.35% increase in property taxes. While another added 3.35 positions, maintained a $50,000 reserve but did not raise taxes.
Directors asked Fairchild to prepare a final proposed budget which added one contracted and one professional position to the staff, maintained a $183,000 budget reserve and did not raise taxes.
Clark said some constituents were uncertain as to what the current health crisis and economic impact would do to the school budget and property taxes.
“I think there is going to be a lot people in our community who are very negatively impacted economically, especially the longer this goes on,” Clark said. “If we can not give them a tax increase this year, that will help substantially for some of those families.”
Fetzer also acknowledged that conditions had changed dramatically.
“The state released unemployment numbers today,” Fetzer said. “I heard projections as of yesterday they were not going to be positive results. This is definitely going to have a very serious economic effect on our communities.”
Skalka said of the positions considered, middle school emotional support would provide the most benefit. His thought were echoed by several directors.
