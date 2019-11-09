Northumberland project update
NORTHUMBERLAND — Reconstruction of King Street between Priestley Avenue and Front Street, continues.
Work includes paving, construction of curbs and sidewalks, installation of traffic signals and painting pavement markings. Work will take place over the weekend. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.
Detours will remain in effect until approximately Thanksgiving.
For more information on the Duke Street project, go to www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.
CSVT update
WINFIELD — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
At the river bridge, contractor Trumbull Corp. will complete setting beams in the coming week. Crews will be preparing the deck for concrete placement in the spring.
There will be no significant traffic impacts.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
Crack sealing in Lycoming, Columbia counties
MONTOURSVILLE — A regional crack sealing project on several roadways in Lycoming and Columbia counties will begin in the coming week.
Crack sealing operations will take place on the following roadways:
• Route 44 between Elimsport and Waterville in Lycoming County.
• Route 1014 (Evansville/Martzville Road) between Berwick and Evansville in Columbia County.
• Route 339 between Mifflinville and Nescopeck in Columbia County.
• Route 4011 (Millertown Road) between Route 254 and Millville Road in Columbia County.
A daylight traffic pattern will be set up in locations throughout the roadways listed using flaggers. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.
