WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Kimberly Sue, medical director of the Harm Reduction Coalition and author, will address the Lycoming College community 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Heim G-11 on the Lycoming College campus.
Sue’s book, “Getting Wrecked: Women, Incarceration and the Opioid Crisis,” examines how prisons and jails have attempted concurrent programs of punishment and treatment to deal with inmates struggling with a diagnosis of substance use disorder. Sue will also speak to women incarcerated at SCI-Muncy about her work.
The talk, co-sponsored by Lycoming College’s Departments of Anthropology-Sociology, Criminal Justice-Criminology and Psychology is open and there is no charge.
