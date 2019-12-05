SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present A Candlelight Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Sunbury.
The performance will include voices singing songs of the season including local soloists Amy Caron and Joanna Rees, as well as the traditional ringing-in of Christmas. The chorale will be joined by the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale.
The family-friendly performance will include a brass quintet, harp, organ, flute and percussion.
The performance will include more than nearly 20 festive and uplifting songs, including: The Friendly Beasts, The First Nowell, O Come All Ye Faithful, The Virgin’s Slumber Song, God Rest You Merry Gentlemen, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Silent Night, Joy to the World, and others.
A special set of Spanish pieces will also be included and will be accompanied by acoustic guitar and marimba: Campana sobre Campana and En Belen Tocan a Fuego. Patrick Long will serve as marimba soloist and Frederick Krug will delight as an acoustic guitar soloist.
The youth chorale will join the chorale for Candlelight Carol, Alegria and The Dream Isaiah Saw and will also perform several holiday pieces on their own. The featured youth chorale soloist will be Maya Caron for Once in Royal David’s City.
Patrons are encouraged to arrive early as historically the performances sell out.
Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Youth under the age of 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.
