LEWISBURG — Voters will get a chance to try out new voting machines in advance of the November election.
Demonstration of the state-mandated machines by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will be from 6 to 8:30 tonight at the East Buffalo, White Deer, Kelly and Limestone township buildings. The New Berlin Community Center, McCann School of Business and Technology, Mifflinburg Area High School and Union County Government Center would also be sites of demonstrations. The Buffalo Township, Hartley Township, Lewis Township municipal buildings were additional sites announced.
Greg Katherman, Union County elections and voter registration director, said the touch-screen part of voting would be much like it has been since 2006. But he noted a few more steps would be involved.
Voters will feed paper print-outs of their votes into a scanner where the tabulations will take place.
“There will be a poll worker there to help you out,” Katherman said. “The touch screen looks somewhat similar to what voters are using now.”
The new touch screens will be a little smaller, he added, but have improved features.
“We are going to be compliant with the governor’s deal he made with the (Jill) Stein folks,” Katherman said. “That has to be implemented by next year’s primary. We’re ahead of that and were wanting to get a little more comfortable.”
The mandate from the state level was in part a response to a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Jill Stein, Green Party presidential candidate after the 2016 election. However, a bill to eliminate straight-party balloting was vetoed.
Katherman said the Unisyn Freedom Voting Tablet would only mark a paper ballot which would be tabulated by a separate machine. They would be in a container which would be brought back to the Union County Government Center.
Katherman said the paper would be stored for a few years in case they needed to be reviewed. Recounts, he added, would require scanning them again.
Katherman and the election and voter registration staff stressed that if paper ballot did not make it to the tabulating unit, the vote would not be counted.
Mary Zimmerman, past president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, demonstrated one of the new machines at the recent Joint Legislative Breakfast at Country Cupboard. She said voter training was a board responsibility, but the League offered to help train voters at various sites.
“The last time the machines were changes the League helped with the education,” Zimmerman said. “We reached out to (Katherman) and asked if wanted some help. He sai yes.”
Zimmerman said they would also bring the new machine for a demonstration at RiverWoods Senior Living Community.
