Gutelius House Museum hosts presentation
MIFFLINBURG — The lost art of lace making will be demonstrated this weekend.
“Bobbin Lace and Tatting,” a presentation by Iva Kressler and Mary Paulhamus, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gutelius House Museum, 432 Green St., Mifflinburg. Attendees will learn all about lace making and will be able to try their hands at the craft.
Lace making started in northern Europe. It was once used as an adornment for clothing, pillow cases and other items.
Kressler said use of lace in apparel was an indication of social standing. Painted portraits of George Washington show him wearing lace between lapels of a jacket like a men’s tie. Washington was said to have traveled to buy lace for Martha Washington. Kessler said Alexander Hamilton brought American-made lace to Congress for display.
The two principal techniques include bobbin lacing and tatting, the latter using a shuttle loaded with thread and a hook. The technique is similar to making a fishing net.
“(Fishermen) had to be able to prepare their nets when they were out at sea,” Kessler said. “Those are made with slip knots. Tatting is slip knots.”
Kessler explained how bobbin lacing is different. Bobbins made of wood or bone hold the thread, which is woven into an intricate pattern. The pattern is outlined by pins stuck into a pillow-like support. Bobbin lace is sometimes called pillow lace.
Lace was made exclusively by hand before the industrial revolution. Kessler said Ipswich, Mass., with about 600 households, was the center of the American lace-making trade.
“Out of 600 (homes) there was at least one woman who could make bobbin lace,” Kessler said. “Those women would put out over 40,000 yards per year by hand.”
When it was made by hand lace was expensive. The handmade trade faded away once industry came to New England in the 1830s and cheaper methods of production were found.
“In Belgium and France they still do it by hand,” Kessler added. “But you have to be careful. If you don’t know your lace, you could end up buying something machine made but they have told you it is hand made.”
Steel pins once cost about a penny per pin. Kessler, who joked that pins are still about a penny apiece, said rose thorns and other pin-like items found in nature would be used. She added that the hedgehog is the mascot of the lace-making trade, perhaps because it looks like a pin cushion.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
