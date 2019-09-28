TURBOTVILLE — With a look of excitement in his eyes, fifth grader Mason Weaver approached Jay Zeigler to let him know it only took 14 seconds for a marble to roll down a slide his group had created.
“They are creating a marble run,” Zeigler said. “They want the marble to take as long as it can from start to finish.”
Fifth-grade students in Zeigler’s Problem Solving and Engineering class at the Warrior Run Middle School are in the midst of a lesson where they are creating slides that a marble must roll down, in the slowest manner possible.
After sketching the designs for their slides, the students used card stock, construction paper, balsa wood sticks and paper cups to build the slides.
“It’s a problem-solving activity,” Zeigler said. “When they hit a road block, or a speed bump, that doesn’t mean it’s a failure. They need to recalculate or they need to solve the problem.”
He said students can apply the skills learned through the project to other classes, future careers and life in general.
Through the activity, student Ty Magargle said he was learning the importance of working together as a team.
With the slide his team created, Magargle said speed bumps were made out of wood sticks in an effort to slow the marble as it rolled down the slide.
Students in other groups also explained some of the features of their slides.
“First, we focused on adding a bunch of turns,” student Denyn Beachel explained. “We also added speed bumps.”
In addition, he said the group angled their slide on the table where it rested in such a way that they felt the marble would roll slower.
Zeigler’s enjoys the ingenuity the students display in designing and building their slides.
“The students impress me a lot with this project,” he said. “I learn things by it.”
