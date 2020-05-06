LEWISBURG — Union County Chief Clerk Susan Greene noted Tuesday that county officials were in the process of finalizing how things will operate at county buildings once "yellow light" conditions are in effect.
Greene expected a phased-in approach.
Public access would still be limited to the lobbies of the county courthouse and Government Center on North 15th Street. Commissioner's meetings would remain on the Zoom interactive app with the public also able to participate via phone.
Some county employees will return to the Government Center. Social distancing would be practiced at county buildings, Greene added, with aisle markings placed for hallway flow.
Employees would be masked and have their temperatures taken when they enter the building. Tele-commuting would still be in place for some employees and rotating work schedules have been discussed. Greene said more information would be forthcoming.
