SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail warden is praising local law enforcement for enhancing communications regarding individuals in custody being transported to the jail.
“The communication we had with them in the past was terrific,” Warden Bruce Kovach said during Wednesday’s prison board meeting.
However, he said in recent months those communication efforts have been enhanced. He said police are calling in information in advance about individuals in custody who may pose a problem or those with medical conditions that need to be addressed when they arrive at the jail.
“This has been really helpful,” Kovach said. “We are better prepared when there is a difficult individual coming in.”
In addition, he said the enhanced communication efforts allow the officers to exit the facility faster when they are bringing someone to be checked in to the jail.
Kovach credited municipal police, Pennsylvania State Police, and probation and parole officers with providing the enhanced information about individuals being transported to the jail.
“They are giving us real good information and keeping us better prepared,” Kovach said. “It’s really terrific to hear this coming from my (corrections) officers.”
During his report to the board, Kovach said the prison population as of Oct. 1 was 279, including 212 men and 67 women.
The population high in September was 280, while the low was 261.
“We are staying right about the same numbers,” Kovach noted.
He said the jail currently has 74 full-time corrections officers, 3 part-time officers, three records officers and four administrative personnel.
During a public comment period in the meeting, Fran Ruzicka, of Sunbury, questioned a recent media article which she said indicated no overtime was budgeted for prison employees this year.
Commissioner Rick Shoch said the article was inaccurate. According to Shoch, the county does not have an individual line item for overtime. Instead, an overtime allowance is included in the salary line item.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz was absent from the meeting, which included a 30-minute executive session.
Earlier in the morning, the county held a special salary board meeting.
Shoch said the only action taken at that meeting was approving an increase in the number of hours in which Grants Manager Justin Skavery can work.
His hours were increased from 66 to 80 per pay period.
