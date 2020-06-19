WATSONTOWN — More than 3,300 customers of PPL Electric Utilities in upper Northumberland, Lycoming and Montour counties were without power after a thunderstorm swept through the region Friday evening.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, the PPL Electric Utilities website reported 3,309 customers were without power. The bulk of the customers reported to be without power were in areas surrounding Watsontown.
All of Watsontown Borough — which maintains its on electric service — was also without power, according to the borough police department. A Facebook post by the police department noted the problem was a PPL regional problem, which the utility was working to correct.
Fire police from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department and the Milton Fire Department were dispatched to direct traffic at intersections in Watsontown, where red lights were not functioning due to the outage.
The White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to the White Deer Pike at 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports of utility wires down.
