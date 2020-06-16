Sigma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society meets via Zoom

Sigma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held a virtual meeting via Zoom in June, with Co-Presidents Deb Bernhisel and Brittany Bunting-Specht presiding.
DKG is a society whose mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Sigma chapter members are active and retired educators from 19 area school districts and universities.
New officers for the 2020-2022 biennium were installed. They are Co-Presidents Elizabeth Brewer, of Riverside, and Doris Mertz, of Milton; Second Vice-President Linda Kniss of Port Trevorton; Recording Secretary LaCinda Betz-Coup of Milton; and Corresponding Secretary Judith Skinner, of Mount Carmel.
Appointed officers include: Treasurer Anita Shaffer of Shamokin; Assistant Treasurer Carol Kruskie of Coal Township; and Parliamentarian Carol Harrison of Northumberland.
Several members received special recognition. Linda Shupp, of Danville, was awarded the Red Rosebud for most recently having been elected to the Warrior Run school board and for her continuing service to the field of education. Both Shupp and Joanne Aurand, winner of the 24th annual Robert N. Pursel Award from the Danville Area Community Foundation, were named as Women of Distinction by the Pennsylvania State Organization of DKG. They will both be recognized at the 2021 state convention.
Sigma Chapter awarded money contributed to the Hat Project to school libraries in the school districts represented by Sigma members. Ann Nowaskie presented slides of the books and mobile library cart purchased for the Hazleton Area School District, the 2019 recipient. The 2020 recipient of the Hat Project funds is the Line Mountain School District.
Each year Sigma awards a recruitment grant to a high school senior who intends to pursue a degree in education. This year’s recipient is Dinangeli Diaz, of the Hazleton Area School District, who will study early childhood education at Bloomsburg University in the fall.
After the business meeting, a program entitled “Spatial is Special” was presented virtually by Dr. Colleen Epler-Ruths, a Sigma member and a teacher in the Shikellamy School District. The program emphasized the importance of spatial reasoning skills, for both children and adults, to better understand STEM systems.
To conclude the meeting, members watched a special video retrospective of the 2018-2020 biennium. Highlights included recognition of new members Elizabeth Anderson, Colleen Epler-Ruths, Karen Tintsman and Nancy Shinn, of 50 year members Nancy Murray and Lois Miller, and a tribute in memoriam to Carol Watts.
