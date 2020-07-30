SUMMERDALE — During the 2019-2020 academic year, the nonprofit Education Foundation awarded more $243,000 to 288 Central Penn College students.
The Central Penn College Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to raise funds to support Central Penn College students through scholarships.
Since being founded in 2004, the Education Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in scholarships to over 2,300 students.
Nathan Cool, of Mifflinburg, was awarded the Anonymous Scholarship from the foundation.
Lindsay Poeth, of Mifflinburg, was awarded the James and Tamara Hepfer Endowed Scholarship scholarship from the foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.