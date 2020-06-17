SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University recently announced its dean's list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Megan Becker, of Mifflinburg, an education major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Zachary Cooper, of Lewisburg, an accounting major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School.
• Trevor Diggan, of Montgomery, a political science major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School.
• Aaron Lichtel, of Mifflinburg, a communications major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Micayla Lynd, of Milton, a communications major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Milton Area High School.
• Emily McDevitt, of Coal Township, a marketing major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
• Tess Omlor, of Lewisburg, a psychology major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Madison Reed, of Mifflinburg, a biology major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Samantha Reed, of Lewisburg, an education major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Kelsey Rogers, of Coal Township, a communications major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
• Paige Sherman, of Coal Township, a computer science major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
• Kyle Welshans, of Watsontown, an accounting major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
• Virginia Wiand, of Mifflinburg, a marketing major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Lucas Winner, of Lewisburg, an earth and environmental sciences major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Brandon Benfer, of Winfield, an earth and environmental sciences major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Katelyn Ericson, of Mifflinburg, a music major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Bryce Natter, of Lewisburg, a computer science major in the Class of 2020 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Kelsey Stahlnecker, of Watsontown, a luxury brand marketing and management major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
• Andrew Cooney, of Mifflinburg, an accounting major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Morgan Fisher, of Montandon, a business administration major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School.
• Jasey Gearhart, of Lewisburg, an education major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Mara Hashuga, of Coal Township, a mathematics major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
• Holly Jones, of Turbotville, a neuroscience major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
• Alaina King, of Coal Township, a psychology major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
• Yevangelina Mironenko, of Mifflinburg, a political science major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of American School.
• Keanna Pfleegor, of Milton, an ecology major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Milton Area High School.
• Ian Reish, of Mifflinburg, a mathematics major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Brett Walker, of Winfield, a business administration major in the Class Of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Madison Welliver, of Turbotville, an education major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
• Joshua Bonner, of Winfield, a marketing major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Marcos Colon, of Lewisburg, a history major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Emily Criswell, of Mifflinburg, a creative writing major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Deven Dancy, of New Columbia, a psychology major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Exeter Township Senior High School.
• Danielle Fessler, of Lewisburg, a studio art major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Tiara Garlock, of Winfield, a political science and communications major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Huntingdon Area High School.
• Austin Gerlinski, of Lewisburg, a business administration major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Keefer Goodspeed, of Watsontown, a psychology major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
• Andrew Henry, of Winfield, a business administration major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Madelyn Laubscher, of Watsontown, a biology major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Jersey Shore Area Senior High School.
• Abigail Miller, of Lewisburg, an education major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Megan O'Hara, of Lewisburg, an education major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Emily Pelletier, of Turbotville, a luxury brand marketing and management major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
• Cassie West, of Lewisburg, a finance major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Ryan Wilson, of Lewisburg, an English major in the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Eric Nickles, of Lewisburg, is a psychology major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Kelsey Reichelderfer, of Milton, a biomedical sciences major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Milton Area High School.
• Bobbi Beachy, of New Berlin, an English major in the Class Of 2023 and a graduate of Home School Clearing House.
• Lizabeth Fessler, of Lewisburg, a sociology major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Olivia Hackenberg, of Millmont, an undeclared major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Cecilia Kemether, of Milton, a biology major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Milton Area High School.
• Megan Reid, of Mifflinburg, a psychology major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Lake Rodarmel, of Coal Township, a biology major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
• Erin Rute, of Mifflinburg, a music major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Nicolas Summers, of Montandon, a chemistry major in the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Milton Area High School.
