MIFFLINBURG — A Family Fun Rocktoberfest will feature live music, good, crafts, games, hayrides and more from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Oct. 2, at the VFW Carnival Grounds in Mifflinburg. Fall Flight Festival is slated from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, to replace Ocktoberfest this year.
The Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association (MHRA) announced live music will include Blue River Soul and Mark Alexander and Trainwreck Survivors. Fireworks are planned for 9:30 p.m. MHRA asks that everyone be courteous and follow CDC guidelines. The big tent with tables will be set up at the stage end of the grounds and everyone is also welcome to bring their lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the music.
A cash bingo with the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will begin at 6 p.m. Check in starts at 4:30 at the main pavilion and the early bird game will start at 5:45. Email mhra@dejazzd.com or call 570-966-1120 to register as there is only room for 50 players.
MHRA noted its first Fall Flight Festival will feature Boom City Brewing, Pineknotter Brewing, the Rusty Rail Brewery, Shade Mountain Winery, Iron Vines Winery, Hazard’s Distillery and Rebel Hive Meadery, as a limited amount of German beer (Spaten, Spaten Dark, Spaten Oktoberfest and Franzikaner Heffe-Weise). Flight attendants can choose their packages that include four, six or eight drinks (8-ounce beer/5-ounce wine or spirits), a collectible Pilsner glass, and food vouchers. Extra flights can be purchased as well. Tickets are limited and available now online through Brown Paper Tickets — go to www.mifflinburgpa.com for link to purchase them. You can also email mhra@dejazzd.com to reserve tickets.
Admission to the grounds is free. Live music will include The Gabe Stillman Blues Band, John Stevens Doubleshot Polka and Mama Corn Bluegrass Band. Food will include brisket and pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage, brats, French fries, drunken cupcakes, kettle corn, and more.
Cornhole registration is now open – the tournament is double elimination. First place receives at least $100 depending on how many teams register. Proceeds benefit the Good Time 4H Club and MHRA.
For more details on both events, go to www.miffinburgpa.com.
MHRA is still seeking crafters and artisans and spaces are limited. Email mhra@dejazzd.com or go to www.mifflinburgpa.com for a link to the application.
