WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic was blamed partially for the 14.7% unemployment rate reported for April.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) said in a telephone interview shortly after the figure was released Friday that it was unfortunate that people have lost jobs.
“We know they are out of work because of this virus or this invisible enemy as the president has called it.” Keller said. “It shows the need for us to make sure people get back to work. The best stimulus we can have is a job.”
Keller also attributed the rate, highest since 1940, to what he called lack of a “cogent plan” for the state under Gov. Tom Wolf. Uncertainty, Keller said, characterized state policies with regards to economic recovery.
“I think it is important that we do it, safely, when we reopen the economy,” Keller added. “I’ve listened to the Trump administration, Larry Kudlow and the people that understand the economy say that the underlying economy was strong when it hit.”
Keller said a return to historic low unemployment levels was an objective.
Meantime, years of financial losses at the US Postal Service (USPS) recently drew the attention of members of Congress. Threats of bankruptcy have been met with opposition to an across-the-board bailout.
Keller admitted there were issues with USPS and said he has had briefings with officials of the agency. He recalled recalled a 2006 reform package which made the service more accountable but restricted letter rates.
“I think there are some things we can do to give them the ability to manage the way they need to manage to be successful,” Keller said. “Take some of the the bureaucracy and some of the politics out of that.”
He added that the service, reorganized in 1970 to be a “self-sustaining, business-like” entity, has endured underlying problems in place years before the coronavirus crisis.
Keller said Congress would conduct business safely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. He speculated that temperatures of members would be taken upon entry when the convene again.
“We need to get back to work,” Keller added. “Right now (House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.) is working on legislation she called ‘transformative and far-reaching.’ That’s the last thing we should be doing after we spent $3 trillion. We should be looking at things that are very focused and covering the issues at hand.”
Keller said applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans may still come in from businesses which were not awarded loans in the first round or which may need it now as the state begins to reopen.
The comment followed a Small Business Administration release earlier in the week which noted second round PPP loan money was still available. The first round was depleted in two weeks.
