Mobile health schedule
LEWISBURG — Mobile Health of Evangelical brings preventive and primary care services directly into the communities surrounding the hospital and beyond. A variety of services are offered from the 38-foot bus.
The February schedule includes:
• Comprehensive blood screening, 7 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 South Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton.
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Weis Markets, 65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg.
• Free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
• Free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Weis Markets, 719 Route 522, Selinsgrove.
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 11 a.m., L&L Market Place, 55 Bickel Road, Middleburg.
• Free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings, 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Free bone density screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 South Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton.
For more information on services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 833-251-0187 or visit www.evanhospital.com/MobileHealth.
Hospital announces support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical community Hospital has announced its February support group schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Bariatric, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the West Branch Medical Center Conference Room.
• Empty Arms, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. For individuals following the loss of a baby. Call 570-768-3200 to register.
• Alcoholics anonymous, noon to 1 p.m. Sundays in Wood-Mode Conference Room.
