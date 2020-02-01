Bloomsburg University
BLOOMSBURG — Bryce A. Kessler, a sophomore medical imaging major, earned a spot on the fall dean’s list at Bloomsburg University.
Kessler, of Watsontown, is a Warrior Run graduate.
Lycoming College announces graduates
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College announced its list of local graduates.
The list includes:
• Connor Hoffman, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
• Alexia Perrin, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• William Michael, Watsontown, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Brown named to dean’s list
UNIVERSITY PARK — Madison Brown, of Lewisburg, was named to the fall dean’s list at Penn State University’s University Park campus.
Klinefelter earns dean’s list status
GROVE CITY — Lance Klinefelter, a sophomore psychology major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the semester.
Klinefelter is a 2018 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and is the son of Charles and Faith Klinefelter of Winfield.
For the dean’s list with distinction, students must earn a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84.
Neagu participating in ‘Almost Maine’
ANNVILLE — Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, is participating in Wig and Buckle Theater Company’s upcoming production of “Almost Maine” at Lebanon Valley College.
Neagu plays the role of Steve. A graduate of Milton Area High School, Neagu pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in applied history.
Miller named to dean’s list
ALLENTOWN — CarolAnn Miller, of Mifflinburg, was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall semester.
Students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.
Scott earns dean’s list status
WATERVILLE, Maine — Samuel R. Scott, of Lewisburg, was named to the dean’s list at Colby College for the fall semester.
Scott, a member of the Class of 2021, attended Lewisburg Area High School and is the son of Mackenzie and Lisa Scott of Lewisburg.
Students named to the list must earn a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
Lecture to explore beer industry
SELINSGROVE — Trey Malone, assistant professor and extension economist in the Department of Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics at Michigan State University, will present “Economics of the Beer Industry” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.
Malone’s lecture will explain the economic forces behind the United States’ beer industry.
A native of Kansas, Malone earned his undergraduate degree from Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Mo. He earned his graduate and doctoral degrees at Oklahoma State University, where his Ph.D. dissertation used the American beer market to explore the underlying principles of behavioral and experimental economics.
