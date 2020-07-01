MIFFLINBURG — Refunds for advance ticket holders for the Mifflinburg Area High School spring musical were recently made available.

"Shrek: The Musical" ticket holders may receive refunds from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, Wednesday, July 8, Monday, July 13 and Wednesday July 15 in the Mifflinburg Area High School, East Street, Mifflinburg auditorium lobby.

Tickets must be presented and will be collected along with name, address, the number of tickets and the refund amount. District personnel will issue a refund check which will be mailed by the end of July. Patron ads will not be refunded as the musical program has been printed. The musical cast and crew members will receive a program as a keepsake memento.

The Mifflinburg Area High School Fine Arts Department encourages ticket holders to consider the advanced ticket sale as a donation to help defray the costs that were incurred during the production period. Schools were shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic before the production dates.

Social distancing and facial masks are required when entering the MAHS Auditorium lobby. Requests for refunds after July 15th will not be honored.