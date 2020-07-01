Mifflinburg spring musical refunds available
MIFFLINBURG — Refunds for advance ticket holders for the Mifflinburg Area High School spring musical were recently made available.
"Shrek: The Musical" ticket holders may receive refunds from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, Wednesday, July 8, Monday, July 13 and Wednesday July 15 in the Mifflinburg Area High School, East Street, Mifflinburg auditorium lobby.
Tickets must be presented and will be collected along with name, address, the number of tickets and the refund amount. District personnel will issue a refund check which will be mailed by the end of July. Patron ads will not be refunded as the musical program has been printed. The musical cast and crew members will receive a program as a keepsake memento.
The Mifflinburg Area High School Fine Arts Department encourages ticket holders to consider the advanced ticket sale as a donation to help defray the costs that were incurred during the production period. Schools were shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic before the production dates.
Social distancing and facial masks are required when entering the MAHS Auditorium lobby. Requests for refunds after July 15th will not be honored.
Matthew Farrand
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory
- Trump, top officials defend response to Russia bounty threat
- Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science
- 24 shot to death in attack on drug rehab center in Mexico
- Biden tops Trump in June, 2nd-quarter cash; GOP still flush
- Asia Today: Outbreak grows in Australia's 2nd-largest city
- Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher on vaccine hopes
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
Most Popular
Articles
- New Berlin man charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault
- Hundreds protest in Watsontown
- Mother bear, cubs, spotted at Montour Preserve
- COVID cases rising again in Pa.; local cases up little
- Devin Beaver, LPN, returns from COVID unit work
- Warrior Run administrators receive raises
- Pa. House passes bill to exempt guns from restrictions imposed during emergency declarations
- Teen injured in North'd County crash
- 1 killed in truck crash along Route 235, Snyder County
- Powell retiring from postal service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.