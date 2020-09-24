TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run announced Thursday afternoon that two tickets will be reserved for members of the football team, band and cheerleaders, as well as two tickets for each Southern Columbia football player on the roster.
Warrior Run attendees should park in the upper lot and use the west entrance (closest to the school) while Southern Columbia attendees should park in the lower lot and use the east entrance.
All fans in attendance must wear a mask or facial covering and are asked not to walk around.
