Milton readies for Harvest Festival

MILTON — Organizers are gearing up for one of the community’s biggest celebrations of the year, and anyone who’s been to Milton lately can see the work that’s gone into prepping for the community event.
The 43rd Milton Harvest Festival will be held Sept. 13-21 throughout the Milton area.
“The (parade) reviewing stand is in my driveway,” Sue Rearick, festival chair, said. “We repainted it, got new carpet for it.
“The scarecrows that we decorate (the community) with, we repainted those,” she continued. “Everything will have a fresh look this year.”
The festivities kick off Friday, Sept. 13, with the Tomato Bowl as the Milton Black Panthers take on the Lewisburg Green Dragons. Pre-game ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Field.
Among the festival’s annual highlights are the arts, crafts and food vendors. This year, vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 14 and 21, along Broadway and Bound Avenue.
Rearick noted that vendor spaces on the second Saturday traditionally sell out, while some spaces typically remain open on the first Saturday.
“It would be nice to be full for both (Saturdays),” Rearick said.
At this point, vendor spaces remain available on both Saturdays. Interested participants can contact Rearick at 570-713-5761.
As this year’s festival draws near, anticipation builds for new events.
A Pumpkin Roll is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
Rearick said Charlene Heddings, owner of Charlene’s Petal Talk, proposed the idea of the roll.
Heddings sent a video to Rearick depicting a pumpkin roll in another community.
“The video showed that you sell the pumpkins and put them in the back of a dump truck,” Rearick explained. “The dump truck slowly drops them onto the ground, and they go down a hill.”
The pumpkins can be purchased for $5 each, with cash prizes being awarded to the individuals who purchase the first three pumpkins to cross the finish line.
Businesses throughout the community will be decorating their windows to reflect the Harvest Festival theme, “Harvesting a Community of Helpers.” A team of judges will be evaluating the decorations on Friday, with prizes being awarded to the top three best-decorated businesses.
“We have like 18 (businesses) participating,” Rearick said. “For the first time, that’s great.”
She also noted that rehearsals are underway for both the Harvest Festival Princess and Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageants.
The princess pageant is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
The Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
The festivities will wrap up with the annual Milton Harvest Festival Parade, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, along Broadway and Bound Avenue.
The complete schedule of events for the festival features:
• Friday, Sept. 13: Tomato Bowl, Milton Black Panthers vs. Lewisburg Green Dragons, 6:30 p.m. pre-game ceremonies, 7 p.m. kickoff at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Field, 700 Mahoning St., Milton; Teen Dance, 7 to 9 p.m., Milton Middle School cafeteria. For students in grades six through eight.
• Saturday, Sept. 14: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, registration from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., race starts at 9:30, Filbert Street; pet parade, registration from 9 to 9:30 a.m., judging from 9:30 to 10, M&T Bank, Elm Street; Milton Area High School Band Concert in the Park, 11 a.m., Lincoln Park; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton; Princess Pageant, 7:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
• Sunday, Sept. 15: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 3 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton; Milton Area Community Band Harvest Festival Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
• Monday, Sept. 16: Scarecrow Patch, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 7 p.m., Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue. Featuring a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St.
• Saturday, Sept. 21: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, registration from 7:30 to 9 a.m., race starts at 8:30, Filbert Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton; parade, 1 p.m., Front Street.
• Sunday, Sept. 22: Men in Harmony concert, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St.
