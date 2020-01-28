LEWISBURG — The board of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will soon vote on a draft of a strategic plan.
The vote is scheduled for the board meeting at 3 p.m. Monday at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
League Line, the LWVLA news bulletin, said the 2025 vision for the league was the result of more than a year of strategy workshops, membership “town hall” meetings and discussions. The bulletin said increased voter registration was envisioned in the next five years as well as higher voter turnout and informed participation.
The proposed LWVLA plan also envisions the League will collaborate to increase impact of the League, increase use of technology, design and implement civics education, design and implement voter education, provide a venue for issue consensus, advocacy and activism and increase the number of candidates running for office.
The board’s decision will be subject to member ratification at the annual meeting and dinner, Wednesday, May 13 at The Cellars, BrookPark Farm.
