MILTON — Patton Logistics is set to begin construction of a 143,000-square-foot warehouse in the Milton Industrial Park.
Milton Borough Council on Wednesday, Aug. 12, approved a conditional use request by Marsh Road Commercial Real Estate — one of the companies under the Patton Logistics umbrella — to develop a warehouse and distribution facility on approximately 92 acres of land it owns. A land development plan for the project was also approved.
Thierry Lindor, of Patton Logistics, said the warehouse will be built on approximately 10 of the 92 acres the company purchased from the Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA).
“We’ve grown significantly in our operation and we need additional warehouse space,” Lindor said.
He said construction will begin immediately.
Council also approved a land development plan submitted for the Baugher Elementary School property.
It was noted during the meeting that the plan calls for the bus and parent drop-off and pick-up areas to be separated in order to ease traffic congestion in the area. Approximately 40 additional parking spaces will also be created at the school.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department’s ambulances are seeing an increase in calls related to COVID-19.
“COVID has excelled in the borough, not only at (Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center), but at residences as well,” Derr said.
According to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center website, 57 center residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In addition, the Pennsylvania Department of Health website states 15 of the facility’s staff members have also been diagnosed with the virus.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, the Pennsylvania Department Health website said 120 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed among residents of the 17847 Milton zip code.
Over the past two weeks, Derr said his department has logged 170 man hours responding to 14 fire/rescue calls for service.
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the department is currently conducting an investigation into a suspicious death. He provided no further details on the investigation.
Council approved a request by the Milton Pickleball League to hold a tournament Sept. 26 using the tennis courts in Brown Avenue Park. Approximately 100 people are expected to take part in the tournament, with COVID-19 safety guidelines to be followed by everyone involved.
Wednesday’s meeting was conducted online via Zoom.
