BUTTONWOOD – Motorists who travel Route 287 in Pine Township, Lycoming County, are advised of a lane restriction due to a soil remediation project that will take place on Thursday.
Traffic will be restricted to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by flagging, while the contractor works on the northbound side of Route 287, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 284.
The work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.