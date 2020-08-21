MILTON — Approximately 20 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been deployed to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in response to a COVID-19 outbreak among the center's residents and staff.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Human Services issued a joint press release Wednesday announcing that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton has temporarily taken over management of the facility.
According to the DOH, 73 residents and 36 staff members at the facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The DOH was also reporting as of Tuesday that 13 residents had died of the virus. Family members have since reported the deaths of several additional residents.
Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania National Guard, confirmed Friday that approximately 20 personnel from the National Guard have been assigned to the Milton facility.
"The team is a combination of soldiers and airmen from various units across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania," he said. "They have nurses and medics assisting with non-acute care, such as taking vitals and general support personnel whose tasks include housekeeping, food service and other maintenance duties."
According to Hickox, Milton is the 14th long-term care facility the Pennsylvania National Guard has provided staff support to since April.
"The majority of our staffing support missions have been short-term and have ended within a week or two," he said. "The Milton mission was tasked for five days, starting on Aug. 20. Any decision for the Guardsmen to stay longer would be made between the DOH and PEMA."
To date, more than 200 Pennsylvania Guard providers, nurses, medics and general purpose service members have assisted more than 40 facilities with assessments, supplemental staffing, and training on personal protective equipment and infection control.
"Our assistance throughout the pandemic, but especially in the long-term care facilities, goes to show the wide range of expertise and the extreme versatility that exists within our National Guard formation," Hickox said. "Working together with our state partners and citizens is how we get through this situation."
