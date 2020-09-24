LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross has announced a schedule of upcoming blood drives.
The following will be held:
Columbia County:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at NC Church, 20 Kachinka Hollow Road, Berwick.
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Susquehanna Energy Information Center, 634 Salem Blvd., Berwick.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive.
Lycoming County:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 S. Main St., Hughesville.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Phelps Chapel, 68 Phelps Chapel Road, Jersey Shore.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Woodward Fire Company, 4147 N. Route 220, Linden.
• Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 100 Walnut St., Montoursville.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Zafar Grotto Rafaz Club, 381 E. Second Ave., South Williamsport.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company, 715 Northway Road, Williamsport.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Montour County:
1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville.
Northumberland:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday , Oct. 14, at First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Turbotville Community Hall, 41 Church St., Turbotville.
Snyder County:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Christ Church, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St., Middleburg.
Union County:
• 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 S. Route 44, Allenwood.
• 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Sacred Heart Church, 41 S. Eighth St., Lewisburg.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Mifflinburg Assembly Of God, 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
